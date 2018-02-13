Asian American SXSW Community Meet Up

When:

February 13, 2018 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

SXSW invites you to attend the Community Meet Up on Tuesday February 13, 2018 at WeWork Domain to connect with like-minded individuals and encourage collaboration with others in your community. Have a question about SXSW or thinking about attending? Then come out and view a presentation by the SXSW staff, who will also be on hand to answer your questions.

Click here for more information & RSVP.