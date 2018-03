aGLIFF 2018

When:

September 6, 2018 to September 8, 2018

Where:

Austin, TX

About the Event:

The Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) cultivates the Texas LGBTQI community by enlightening, educating, and entertaining our clients and patrons through programs that enrich the LGBTQI and ally communities while developing LGBTQI awareness.

Click here for festival website.