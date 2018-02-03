Community Relations Specialist (Program Specialist IV)

Job #: 2018-55

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Community Relations Specialist position works within the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism, and reports to the Business and Community Development Director. The position provides advanced and highly specialized consultation, technical assistance and support to regional businesses, economic development organizations, local, state and federal units of government and other relevant constituents. Promotes business lead generation and job creation, retention and expansion, and the relocation of businesses to Texas. Works under limited supervision, with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Performs all other duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Provides consultative and technical assistance to businesses, economic development assistance staff, organizations, and related local, state and federal units of government located in and outside the region.

Works with regional economic development partners to support activities with the objective of promoting and sustaining economic growth throughout Texas. Conducts and supports both marketing and training activities in line with prioritized objectives for the region.

Assists the Project Team with expansion and recruitment projects as needed, occasionally coordinating businesses and regional economic development stakeholders during the engagement process.

Collects, organizes, analyzes, and prepares materials in response to requests for program information and stays informed about project updates in the region.

Coordinates the presentation of program information to regional community and professional groups to increase awareness and utilization of the office’s programs and services.

Represents the agency at functions related to economic development and other OOG activities, as needed.

Acts as a liaison and provides guidance to regional stakeholders regarding economic development initiatives and office processes to facilitate the recruitment and expansion of businesses.

Engages in public speaking to a wide range of audiences in a variety of forums.

Reviews regional program area functions and operations, identifies areas needing change, and develops plans to improve programs or to address areas of concern.

Drafts briefing documents for OOG staff, as requested.

Remains well-informed of division and OOG initiatives, operations, new releases, web content, programs, statewide trends, OOG policies and procedures.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence and clarity when representing the office.

Maintains regular attendance and may work extended hours, as needed.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business administration, marketing, economics, economic development, urban/regional planning, government, or a related field plus three (3) years of experience in area of responsibility. Experience and education may be substituted for one another on a year for year basis. The ability to interact effectively with people and business organizations within the region is needed, along with writing, editing and computer skills. Previous work experience demonstrating strong work ethic, ability to be a self-starter, proactive approach to relationship management, and ability to communicate complex issues effectively.

Responsible for covering the following counties in West Texas: Andrews, Armstrong, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crane, Crockett, Crosby, Culberson, Dallam, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Ector, El Paso, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Gaines, Glasscock, Gray, Hale, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hockley, Howard, Hudspeth, Hutchison, Jeff Davis, Kent, King, Lamb, Lipscomb, Loving, Lubbock, Lynn, Martin, Mitchell, Midland, Moore, Motley, Nolan, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Pecos, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Reeves, Roberts, Scurry, Sherman, Stonewall, Swisher, Terrell, Terry, Upton, Ward, Winkler, Wheeler, and Yoakum.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of business development resources and local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Knowledge of business recruitment and expansion project development in Texas.

Knowledge of community and economic development in Texas.

Skill in leadership, management, and strategic planning.

Skill in oral and written communication.

Skill in using a personal computer, spreadsheets and databases.

Skill in attention to detail.

Skill in public relations and public speaking.

Skill in maintaining effective internal and external working relationships.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, and to support and contribute to a cohesive team environment.

Ability to be a self-starter with a proactive approach to relationship management.

Ability to provide excellent customer service and work effectively with high-level business leaders, consultants, elected officials, community partners and other staff.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to develop and evaluate policies and procedures.

Ability to research, comprehend and effectively communicate and convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to prepare concise reports.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to travel up to 50% of the time (i.e., weekly-monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate data in a variety of formats, including hard copy, electronic and media formats. Must have stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours, as needed. Must be able to work additional hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.