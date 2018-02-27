Economic Development Finance Specialist (2 positions) Program Specialist III

Job #: 2018-54

TWC Job #: 7268046

7268046 Opening Date: 2/27/2018

2/27/2018 Travel Required: Up to 10%

Up to 10% {phrase:job_salary}: $4,000.00-$4,400.00 /mo

$4,000.00-$4,400.00 /mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B19

B19 Class: 1572

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Economic Development Finance Specialist works within the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Economic Development & Tourism (EDT) Division. Prepares financial and other business reports and responds to internal and external inquiries. Provides superior consultation, technical assistance and recommendations to staff, industry, constituents, lending institutions, and local, state and federal governments. Assists in planning and coordinating economic development projects and lending activities together with other EDT team members. Works under supervision, with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Develops and administers OOG-EDT financial programs, as assigned.

Develops and engages business prospects and communities in identifying financing for product development, job growth and retention.

Serves as a contributor to achievement of office objectives, strategic and tactical program development.

Prepares and delivers presentations to internal and external audiences.

Effectively monitors performance contracts in assigned portfolios.

Oversees the completion of and monitors required performance reports, and recommends appropriate changes.

Ensures thorough completion of data and well-organized recordkeeping, including electronic and/or hardcopy formats.

Updates and maintains data related to private business, local units of government and non-profit organizations to ensure the most current and accurate information is available for program purposes.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence and clarity when representing the office.

Assists in writing, reviewing, editing and/or proofreading rules, policies and other program documents.

Demonstrates accurate accounting practices, as needed, to support financial reporting.

Advises staff on matters relating to financial contracts, third party business agreements, etc.

Provides guidance to staff in the development and integration of new methods and procedures. Develops and implements action plans to improve program effectiveness and efficiency.

Maintains regular attendance and may work extended hours as needed.

Performs all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business administration, finance, accounting, economic development, economics or public administration. Experience in lending, corporate or municipal finance and administration of a program relevant to assignment may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

Position requires attainment of knowledge of banking, lending, financial statements, implementation and administration of finance programs; knowledge of investment management, including local, state, and federal laws and regulations. Prefer knowledge of industry and market terminology, procedures and related business trends. Prior experience in bank credit analysis, loan administration, investment banking, tax credit financing or comparable responsibilities is preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of accounting principles, procedures and terminology.

Knowledge of program area and of governing local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

Knowledge of industry and market terminology, procedures and related business trends, preferred.

Skill in gathering and analyzing accurate and relevant information.

Skill in using a personal computer and spreadsheet, database, financial management and statistical systems software applications.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to develop and evaluate policies and procedures.

Ability to communicate effectively to convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to prepare concise reports.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to travel infrequently, 10%, (i.e., weekly-monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and artistic presentations. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. Repetitive use of a keyboard at a workstation. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work as a team member. Have direct customer contact. Must have stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours as needed.