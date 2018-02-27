Business Assistance Specialist (Program Specialist III)

Job #: 2018-53

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 11B, OS, 641X, 205, 040, 0111, 8005, 16GX

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Business Assistance Specialist position within the Office of the Governor (OOG), Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) serves to assist Texas companies and entrepreneurs as they seek to start, grow and sustain their businesses in Texas. Performs complex consultative services and technical assistance activities related to business assistance operations. Works under general supervision with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. This position performs tasks based on the Texas Workforce Commission/Office of the Governor agreement.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Performs duties to the satisfaction of the principal statutory and contractual mandates of the Business Assistance programs within the Office of the Governor (OOG), Economic Development and Tourism (EDT).

Provides information, assistance, and identifies opportunities available to Texas’ entrepreneurs, businesses and communities as needed through written, electronic and telephone inquiries.

Collaborates in the development and implementation of EDT events and initiatives from initial concept through post-event evaluation, as assigned.

Assists in the development of Business Assistance guidelines, procedures, rules, and regulations; and monitors compliance with policies and procedures; identifies needed areas of change and makes recommendations for improvement.

Recommends, plans, and implements the event outreach and engagement activities, including local media outlets, social media engagement, mail and email campaigns, etc., in a way that is consistent with OOG-EDT guidelines and procedures and management directives.

Posts announcements related to Small Business Initiatives on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms.

Manages grant and procurement contracts associated with EDT initiatives.

Works in conjunction with internal and external stakeholders to market EDT initiatives.

Engages in public speaking to a wide range of audiences in a variety of forums.

Monitors the work of contractors involved with providing services for EDT initiatives.

Drafts briefing documents for OOG staff, as requested.

Remains well-informed of division and OOG initiatives, operations, new releases, web content, programs, statewide trends, OOG policies and procedures.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence and clarity when representing the office.

Maintains regular attendance and may work extended hours, as needed.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business administration, government, marketing, communications, or other relevant fields plus two (2) years of professional experience in business administration, public relations, marketing, communications or a related field. Extensive knowledge of the Texas business climate and federal, state and local program support for businesses and entrepreneurs. Experience and education may be substituted for one another on a year-for-year basis.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of business assistance resources and governing local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

Knowledge of the legislative process, which includes analysis, and interpretation of legislation.

Knowledge of industry and market terminology, procedures, and related business trends.

Knowledge of community and economic development in Texas.

Knowledge of business programs, resources, and challenges facing entrepreneurs in Texas.

Skill in gathering and analyzing accurate and relevant information.

Skill in leadership, management, and strategic planning.

Skill in communication, human relations, and organizational skills.

Skill in using a personal computer and spreadsheet, and databases

Skill in public relations and public speaking.

Skill in planning, coordinating, executing, and evaluating events.

Skill in graphic design, creating marketing and event materials (i.e. invitations, infographics, programs, agendas, flyers, etc.), preferred.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to develop and evaluate policies and procedures.

Ability to communicate effectively to convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to easily utilize social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Ability to use or willingness to learn computer programs such as Adobe Photoshop, In-Design, Constant Contact, and other event management platforms.

Ability to prepare concise reports.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to travel up to 30% of the time, (i.e. monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Must have stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours, as needed. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.