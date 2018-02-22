Assistant General Counsel (General Counsel III)

Job #: 2018-52

TWC Job #: 5298430

5298430 Opening Date: 2/22/2018

2/22/2018 Travel Required: 30%

30% {phrase:job_salary}: $7,500.00 - $10,761.00/mo

$7,500.00 - $10,761.00/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B27

B27 Class: 3522

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 27, 27A, 250X, 04, 4402, 44, 51JX, 51, 51JX

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The General Counsel Division provides expert legal services for the Office of the Governor (OOG). This position reports to the General Counsel and must provide well-researched legal counsel to the Governor and his staff on a wide range of legal issues, including federal constitutional and administrative law, state law, administrative law and proposed legislation and regulatory reform initiatives. This position will lead regulatory reform initiatives across state agencies. This attorney works under general supervision, with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Leads regulatory reform initiatives across state agencies.

Advises the OOG on federal constitutional law and federal administrative law.

Drafts amicus curiae briefs in state and federal court on issues of importance to the Governor.

Advises the OOG on the Governor’s clemency authority, including executions and pardons.

Provides advice and counsel on a wide range of matters as assigned, including state and federal law matters

Works strategically with state agencies on legal issues affecting those agencies.

Communicates effectively with advocacy groups, constituents, and others as authorized on behalf of the Governor.

Monitors, reviews, and analyzes legislation.

Drafts legal documents as needed.

Negotiates, drafts and reviews agency contracts.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited law school. Must be licensed to practice law in the State of Texas or licensed in another state and able to secure licensure in Texas shortly after joining the office. Must be able to research, analyze and solve legal problems and to interpret laws and regulations. Must be able to communicate effectively and maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency. Must be familiar with applicable software such as Microsoft Office Suite, LexisNexis, and Westlaw.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of state and federal constitutional and administrative law.

Knowledge of federal court practice.

Ability to research legal issues and communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Ability to communicate effectively with agency staff, state leadership and other stakeholders.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Texas State Bar License in good standing or licensure in good standing in another state with demonstrated ability to obtain Texas licensure soon after joining the office. Valid driver’s license issued by a state.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate data in a variety of formats, including hard copy, electronic and media formats. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.