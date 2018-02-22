Program Assistant (Program Specialist I)

Job #: 2018-51

TWC Job #: 5298293

5298293 Opening Date: 2/22/2018

2/22/2018 Travel Required: NA

NA {phrase:job_salary}: $3,081.33 - $3,500.00/mo

$3,081.33 - $3,500.00/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B17

B17 Class: 1570

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

Omission of data on the state application is grounds for disqualification of the application.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

This position is assigned to the OOG’s Office of Compliance and Monitoring (OCM) and reports to the Division Director. Position performs routine administrative and technical assistance. Work involves assisting with the planning and implementation of the Single Audit Review program, serving as the Records Management Liaison and Public Information Coordinator for the division. Provides administrative support to division staff. Works under moderate supervision with limited latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Effectively plans, coordinates and performs administrative and general office duties such as ordering and maintaining supplies, processing mail, processing travel vouchers, submitting work orders, etc.

Coordinates internal administrative support work and provides technical program assistance work to OCM staff.

Performs routine review of Single Audit Review documents submitted by grantees to ensure accuracy and completeness, and requests missing information.

Generates and assists with preparation of routine and special reports, such as executive summaries.

Coordinates with staff in maintaining an electronic file system and complying with records retention requirements as the Records Retention Coordinator for the division.

Coordinates and distributes requests for information to proper personnel for response and monitors for completeness and timeliness as the Public Information Request Coordinator for the division.

Coordinates office safety matters as the Additional Duty Safety Officer for the division.

Maintains a working knowledge of federal, state and program guidelines and regulations.

Develops, updates and/or recommends office and program procedures.

Responds to inquiries regarding program or administrative regulations, policies and procedures.

Assists with the maintenance of databases and other electronic tracking methods.

Assists with maintenance of forms and templates.

Assists with developing and editing training material.

May perform backup duties to other staff.

May train others.

Maintains regular attendance and regular work schedule.

Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

One (1) year of experience in an administrative, office or program support work role and at least a two-year post-secondary associate’s degree from an accredited college or university is required. Experience and education may be substituted for one another. Six (6) months experience working with financial statements or financial reports preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of state and/or federal regulations on single audit requirements.

Knowledge of office practices and administrative procedures.

Knowledge of accounting principles.

Skill in the use of standard office equipment and software applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Access.

Skill in organization and time management.

Skill in effective written and verbal communication.

Skill in handling multiple tasks, prioritizing, and meeting deadlines.

Ability to implement new administrative systems and procedures.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to interpret rules, regulations, policies and procedures.

Ability to work within a team environment.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media in electronic, visual and/or audio format. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. This position may require repetitive movement with data entry duties.