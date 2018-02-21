Staff Auditor (3 positions) Auditor II, III

Job #: 2018-50

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

Employer will determine classification based on depth of qualifications and skill set.

Auditor II

Serves as a staff auditor in the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Office of Compliance and Monitoring (OCM) reporting to the Manager. Performs routine desk monitoring review work on grantees receiving funds awarded by the OOG. Work involves examining and reviewing records, reports, financial statements, and management practices to ensure compliance with state statutes, federal regulations, and internal guidance. Works under moderate supervision with limited latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

Auditor III

Serves as a staff auditor in the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Office of Compliance and Monitoring (OCM) reporting to the Manager. Performs moderately complex on-site and desk monitoring review work on grantees receiving funds awarded by the OOG. Work involves examining and reviewing records, reports, financial statements, and management practices to ensure compliance with state statutes, federal regulations, and internal guidance. Works under general supervision with moderate latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Travels throughout Texas to conduct on-site reviews based on program schedule (Auditor III).

Conducts desk reviews based on program schedule.

Examines audit issues by researching grant topics through interviews, document reviews, prior audit findings, and other documentation.

Examines management practices, internal controls, and financial accounting records to ensure standards are being met and to determine ongoing compliance with legal regulations.

Prepares monitoring reports, which includes work papers, draft reports, and final reports. Reviews management responses on non-compliance issues to incorporate into final reports.

May conduct special projects.

May assist with conducting special investigations into grantees’ questionable operations, practices, or records (Auditor III).

Communicates with grantees and provides technical assistance as needed.

Maintains well-organized and accurate work papers.

Maintains regular attendance and regular work schedule.

Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Auditor II

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business administration, accounting, finance, auditing or related field and a minimum of six (6) months experience in auditing, accounting, compliance monitoring (financial), financial investigation, and/or grant management (financial). Experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

Auditor III

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business administration, accounting, finance, auditing or related field and a minimum of two (2) years’ experience in auditing, accounting, compliance monitoring (financial), financial investigations, and/or grant management (financial). Experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of auditing standards (e.g., Government Auditing Standards, AICPA Statements on Auditing Standards).

Knowledge in the field of accounting.

Knowledge of grant management standards (e.g. Uniform Grant Management Standards, 2 CFR 200, etc.)

Knowledge of local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas; and of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Knowledge of personal computers and software applications.

Skill in Microsoft Word, Excel and Access.

Skill in writing and compiling plans and reports.

Skill in effective oral and written communications (writing test to be administered at time of interview, if selected).

Skill in handling multiple tasks, prioritizing, and meeting deadlines.

Ability to accurately complete and assemble audit work papers.

Ability to compose clear and concise audit findings and reports.

Ability to make sound, complex decisions and to interpret agency enforced regulatory laws, policies, and procedures.

Ability to implement testing procedures for key regulatory requirements.

Ability to effectively communicate with individuals inside and outside the agency.

Ability to effectively plan work and meet deadlines.

Ability to travel (including overnight travel).

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Certification as CGAP/CGFM/CFE is preferred (for Auditor III). Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media in electronic, visual and/or audio format. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.