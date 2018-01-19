Executive Assistant (Executive Assistant I)

Job #: 2018-43

TWC Job #: 8599318

8599318 Opening Date: 1/19/2018

1/19/2018 Travel Required: NA

NA {phrase:job_salary}: $3,081.33 mo - $3,536.24 mo

$3,081.33 mo - $3,536.24 mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B17

B17 Class: 0160

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 42A, 56M, 42, YN, 0111, 01, 3A1X1, 8A200, 3A

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

This Administrative Assistant position is hired to work within the Office of the Governor (OOG) Executive Office. Provides advanced administrative and professional support, including coordination of calendars and meetings. Performs administrative and office support functions in a fast-paced and demanding business environment. Maintains strict confidentiality and works within tight deadlines with competing priorities. Works within assigned timelines, demonstrating independence in functioning, interpersonal effectiveness, teamwork, and the ability to manage and maintain well-organized functions and details in all areas as assigned. May be on-call responsive to emergencies and business peaks, including during legislative sessions, special sessions, evenings, weekends and holidays as required. Assists in cross training other OOG staff assigned to perform back-up duties. Maintains strict confidentiality where required. Performs all other related duties as assigned, including clerical and general office support duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Attendance on a regular and punctual schedule.

Receives and promptly fields internal and external telephone inquiries. Makes logical and timely caller and visitor referrals.

Independently and correctly prioritizes calls and emerging issues to determine when prompt, higher-level OOG follow-up action may be required. Demonstrates a sense of urgency and commitment in handling all caller and visitor inquiries.

Effectively plans, coordinates and performs executive assistant office management, professional and administrative duties, including oral and written communication, scheduling, telephone communication, mail sorting and distribution, developing, updating, writing, editing and recommending office policies, procedures and systems.

Reviews and accurately summarizes miscellaneous data, reports and documents. Prepares and organizes background documents.

Researches, analyzes and leads routine administrative and special projects as assigned.

Reviews and evaluates mail and customer requests or inquiries to identify items requiring priority attention or handling by Chief of Staff or executive team or senior staff.

Timely reviews, reconciles and processes payment of invoices, approved purchase orders.

Maintains well-organized and accurate records and electronic files.

Independently and timely responds to letters and general correspondence of a routine nature or as authorized. Ensures internal review, approvals and authorization for all sensitive information prior to release.

May assist with Power Point presentations.

Effectively makes, coordinates and maintains appointments, schedules and calendars.

Takes and conveys clear, accurate and concise messages.

Demonstrates sustained knowledge of OOG issues and press releases and matters of public interest.

Conducts basic Internet research to assist OOG staff, customers and visitors.

Coordinates and processes travel related forms and documents.

Maintains reception area visitor logs.

Handles sensitive and confidential situations accordingly.

Maintains regular work schedule.

Performs all other related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university preferred with major course work in public relations, communication, public administration, political science, or a related discipline plus related experience, including customer service, public relations and administrative duties. Experience and education may be substituted for each other on a year-for-year basis. Three (3) years of experience as an administrative assistant with responsibility for responding to multiple phone lines, switchboard duties or as an administrative assistant tasked with providing technical or program support, including office, purchasing and customer service. Demonstrated proficiency and sustained competency in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Access and Excel systems. Must be available to work extended hours when necessary.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Thorough knowledge of multi-line phone system procedures.

Knowledge of office practices and procedures.

Knowledge of personal computers, MSWord, Excel and software applications.

Skill in communicating with constituents via telephone and in person.

Skill in customer service.

Skill in record keeping and maintenance.

Skill in organization.

Skill in written and verbal communication.

Ability to discern customer needs and assist accordingly.

Ability to consistently exercise tact and courtesy.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to interpret complex rules, regulations, policies and procedures.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to implement administrative procedures.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to plan, assign and oversee the work of others.

Ability to handle high level administrative issues.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate data in a variety of formats, including hard copy, electronic and media formats. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.