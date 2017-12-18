Project Coordinator (Program Specialist V)

Job #: 2018-39

TWC Job #: 7247906

7247906 Opening Date: 12/18/2017

12/18/2017 Travel Required: 25%

25% {phrase:job_salary}: $5,417.00/mo.

$5,417.00/mo. Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B21

B21 Class: 1574

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 712X, 040, 0231, 60C0

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:

The Project Coordinator position works within the Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism Division and assists both international and domestic businesses and their representatives in the site selection process, disseminates leads and project requirements to qualified Texas economic development organizations and coordinates project development with regional specialists—resulting in the creation of new jobs and investment in Texas. Provides advanced and highly specialized consultation, technical assistance and direction to businesses, economic development organizations and local, state and federal units of government. Works under moderate direction with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES:

Works with qualified business prospects across a variety of industries, and their representatives, through all phases of the site selection process, as needed.

Disseminates business leads to economic development organizations across the state, assisting in the identification of suitable business sites and recommending available state programs.

Determines and packages the needs of business prospects to include site location information.

Collects, organizes, analyzes and prepares materials in response to requests for project information and maintains status on project performance.

Provides consultation and technical assistance to businesses, economic development organizations, and related local, state and federal units of government located in and outside the region.

Coordinates and collaborates with program staff in planning, development, implementation, analysis and documentation for business prospects.

Serves as liaison to allies statewide, including chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, regional groups and other state agencies.

Assists in the execution of marketing strategies to attract industry domestically and globally.

Represents the agency at functions related to economic development activities and other OOG activities as needed.

Demonstrates subject matter expertise, professional confidence, and clarity when representing the office.

Engages in public speaking to a wide range of audiences in a variety of forums.

Maintains status on project performance and reports updates as frequently as directed.

Drafts briefing documents for OOG staff, as requested.

Provides excellent customer service to both internal and external customers.

Remains well-informed of division and OOG initiatives, operations, new releases, web content, programs, statewide trends, OOG policies and procedures.

Maintains regular attendance and may work extended hours, as needed.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in business, economics, economic development, urban planning, commercial real estate, marketing, communications or a related field with a minimum of four years (4) professional experience. Experience and education may be substituted for one another on a year for year basis.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of business development resources and governing local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Knowledge of a wide variety of public and private data sources.

Knowledge of community, economic and/or business development principles.

Knowledge of industry and market terminology, procedures, and related business trends.

Skill in gathering and analyzing accurate and relevant information.

Skill in leadership, management, and strategic planning.

Skill in oral and written communication.

Skill in using a personal computer, spreadsheets and databases.

Skill in attention to detail.

Skill in public relations and public speaking.

Skill in maintaining effective internal and external working relationships.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to develop and evaluate policies and procedures.

Ability to research, comprehend and effectively communicate convey complex ideas and concepts.

Ability to prepare concise reports.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, and to support and contribute to a cohesive team environment.

Ability to provide excellent customer service and work effectively with high-level business leaders, consultants, elected officials, community partners and other staff.

Ability to exercise discretion and sound judgment in making critical decisions.

Ability to travel up to 25% of the time (i.e., weekly-monthly) under normal conditions for long distances.

Completion of Basic Economic Development Course (BEDC), preferred.

Registration, Certification or Licensure: Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions: This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Must have the stamina to work a regular 8-hour work day and to work extended hours, as needed. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.