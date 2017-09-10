Research Specialist (Research Specialist IV - 1 opening)

Job #: 2018-23

TWC Job #: 6574766

6574766 Opening Date: 10/09/2017

10/09/2017 Travel Required: n/a

n/a {phrase:job_salary}: $4,023.16-$6,000.00/mo

$4,023.16-$6,000.00/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B21

B21 Class: 0606

***Amended 11/14/2017: General Description and Qualifications

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 35F, 35L, 35N, 35Y, 35X, 35Z, 49A, 49W, 49X, 181X, 182X, 642X, 644X, 742X, 744X, 8051, 8850, 02, 88

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

There are two positions available for a Research Specialist. One position will identify, organize, analyze, and synthesize data and information related to career and technical education programs and outcomes. A second position will identify, organize, analyze, and synthesize data and information related to workforce and workforce-related programs, services, and outcomes

The Research Specialist position is assigned to the Texas Workforce Investment Council (TWIC). Performs advanced, senior-level work on research and program evaluation. Work involves coordinating and performing the development, implementation, and monitoring of specialized research projects for the Texas Workforce Investment Council. Projects may include work pertaining to program evaluation, administrative or policy issues, and demographics of target populations. Works under limited supervision, with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Coordinates, plans, develops, executes and monitors research projects.

Determines the scope and methodologies of projects and areas to be assessed.

Develops policies and procedures used in conducting and administering research activities.

Develops quality assurance procedures and conducts quality assurance and data integrity reviews on research projects.

May use statistical methods and relational databases to analyze data sets.

Collects, compiles, and analyzes research data.

Prepares all project related documentation, including: logic models, evaluation plans, surveys, and questionnaires, as well as formative and summative reports based on research findings.

Plans, develops, implements, administers and analyzes results.

Provides consultation and technical advice on research methods and techniques.

Prepares and provides presentations for professional organizations, governmental entities, and the public.

Maintains regular work schedule.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major course work in statistics, research, sociology, or evaluation is required. Experience in program evaluation, and the collection and analysis of both quantitative and qualitative data – including large data sets – is required. Experience in using BLS, ACS and census data to determine the characteristics of a particular population within a specified geography is preferred. A graduate degree is strongly preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge of statistical concepts and methods and their application to research analysis.

Knowledge of measurement, testing, and evaluation.

Knowledge of research methods, principles, techniques, and philosophies.

Skill in conducting qualitative and quantitative research and in using computers, software, and statistical tools and programs, including SPSS.

Skill in using personal computers and software for technical projects.

Skill in verbal and written communication.

Ability to plan, organize, and oversee research projects.

Ability to evaluate research data.

Ability to develop measuring instruments to ensure relevance, reliability, and validity.

Ability to interpret and publish research findings.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to communicate research results.

Registration, Certification or Licensure

Valid Texas Drivers License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions

This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and grant presentations. Business hours of operation are M-F, 8-5. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.