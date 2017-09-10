Community Outreach & Information Coordinator (Information Specialist IV)

Job #: 2018-06

TWC Job #: 3509028

3509028 Opening Date: 10/09/2017

10/09/2017 Travel Required: 10%-20%

10%-20% {phrase:job_salary}: $4,023.16-$6,579.41/mo

$4,023.16-$6,579.41/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B21

B21 Class: 1833

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 37F, 46Q, 46R, 46A, 46X, 46Z, 37, 46, MC, 165X, 340, 03, 019, INF, PA, 4313, 4341, 4302, 4305, 3N0X0, 3N0X2, 35PX, 3N, 35

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

The Community Outreach and Information Coordinator position reports to the Executive Director of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) Division. The information specialist will effectively market and promote disability outreach to increase public awareness of disability issues and laws. Provides outreach and subject matter expertise and other related technical support for local communities to successfully engage and involve Texans with disabilities locally and statewide. Administers and plans the Committee’s award programs including media and employment award events. Coordinates production and distribution of posters for disability awareness. Identifies, develops, disseminates and/or presents educational information about disabilities and individuals with disabilities using various media, including meetings, speeches, written material, publications, newsletters, press releases as authorized, poster displays, Power Point presentations, and through the Office of the Governor’s web content. Performs all other related duties as assigned.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Punctual, reliable, and consistent work attendance is required.

Works in collaboration with community and professional groups, including public speaking engagements on disability issues and industry best practices, coordinating, planning and marketing disability issues to promote the interests and needs of individuals with disabilities and encourage continuing public and private support for local programs.

Provides superior technical and programmatic support and assistance to local communities on disabilities issues and trends, including information and frequent communication.

Conducts formal and informal benchmarking studies and research with local committees and interested communities to accomplish the goals of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

Prepares and presents concise reports, including orally and in writing, demonstrating subject matter expertise.

Plans, coordinates and implements the Committee’s media and employment awards programs, including developing and writing definition of award criteria and administering nominations, judging, collaboration with event co-hosts, scripts, video production, preparing and disseminating flawless media releases and all other related duties as assigned.

Researches and writes information for Committee reports, including local committee and awards accomplishments.

Coordinates the statewide art competition, including the design, production and timely distribution of the annual disability awareness poster.

Provides accurate constituent assistance regarding disability issues within scope of assigned duties.

Analyzes and produces quality informational handouts and provides superior staff support for Committee work.

Demonstrates superior interpersonal effectiveness and professionalism in all internal and external business relationships.

Performs all other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with an undergraduate degree with major coursework in journalism, public relations, advertising, communications, volunteer management, media relations, community program development, or a related field is generally preferred plus four (4) years of related program specialist or program administration experience or Experience in journalism, public relations, public information, communications, or media relations work. Experience and education may be substituted for each other on a year-for-year basis.

Duties require personal computer knowledge and proficiency in a Microsoft Office Suite environment, including Word and PowerPoint. The Committee on People with Disabilities is a fast-paced work environment and requires anyone hired to work in a complex business environment with competing priorities and be able to sustain focus. Duties require excellent oral and written communication skills (English.); bilingual in Spanish and English fluency preferred.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge of disability program planning and implementation.

Knowledge of major policy issues and trends affecting Texans with disabilities.

Knowledge in statistical data and policy research and analysis.

Knowledge of disability related local, state, and federal laws and regulations relevant to program areas.

Knowledge and experience with federal and state legislative processes, including bill tracking and analysis.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of public administration and management.

Knowledge of personal computers and common Microsoft Office software applications.

Skill in public relations.

Skill in working with social media and other channels of media communication

Skill in managing projects and planning large public events

Skill in verbal and accessible written communication.

Skill in editing documents and designing printed materials.

Skill in developing and delivering presentations and public speaking.

Ability to provide professional technical assistance to citizens of Texas by phone and email.

Ability to organize and synthesize large amounts of information.

Ability to write clear and concise technical reports.

Ability to exercise initiative and creativity.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Ability to handle multiple large projects simultaneously.

Ability to identify problems, evaluate alternatives, and implement effective solutions.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to establish goals and objectives, to devise solutions to program administrative problems.

Ability to travel.

Registration, Certification or Licensure

Valid Texas Driver’s License.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions

This classification functions in a standard office environment and requires a regular schedule of 8-5, M-F. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Ability to drive and travel as needed. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, set up conference rooms for meetings, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to observe and evaluate media and artistic presentations. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed. Repetitive use of a keyboard at a workstation. Work with overlapping projects and deadlines. Work as a team member. Have direct customer contact.