Senior Financial Reporting Accountant (Accountant VI)

Job #: 2018-01

TWC Job #: 5252490

5252490 Opening Date: 10/09/2017

10/09/2017 Travel Required: n/a

n/a {phrase:job_salary}: $4,598.66-$6,666.67/mo

$4,598.66-$6,666.67/mo Position Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Group Step: B23

B23 Class: 1022

Military Occupational Specialist codes that may be applicable to this position: 36B, 89A, LS, SK. 420, 020, FIN10, 3451, 3408, 8844, 34, 88, 6F0X1, 65AX, 6F, 65

GENERAL DESCRIPTION

This Senior Financial Reporting Accountant position is hired to work within the Office of the Governor’s (OOG), Financial Services Division reporting to the Director of Financial Services. The individual will be performing financial reporting functions related to the general ledger including asset valuation for accounting transactions unique to the OOG, accounts receivable, preparation of quarterly financial statements and maintenance of amortization schedules for loan programs. The individual will work within State of Texas and OOG established policies and procedures. Works under minimal supervision with considerable latitude for the use of initiative and independent judgment. Work requires contact with governmental agencies and the public.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES

Performs tasks related to the general ledger, accounts receivable and financial reporting function in compliance with GASB and the Comptroller’ s Financial Reporting Requirements.

Participates in the recording of financial transactions for unique to the OOG and asset valuation. Transactions include bond debt service and issuances, equity holdings, loans receivable, advances and commercial paper.

Participates in preparation of the Annual Financial Report in accordance with guidelines set by the Comptroller of Public Accounts for Financial Statements and the notes to the financial statements as well as the Annual Non-Financial Report.

Prepares financial statements for component units which are nonprofit corporations, including the Texas Governor’s Mansion Administration (TGMA), Texas Disaster Relief Fund (TDRF), State Agency Council, Beacon State Fund, and Film Texas Fund. Responsible for preparing 1099s and any state franchise tax filing for the listed component units and any other component unit as assigned.

Responsible for preparing Form 990, Form 990EZ or ensuring that a 990N is filed for TGMA, TDRF, Beacon State Fund, Film Texas Fund and any other component unit as assigned.

Prepares Public Fund Investment Reports quarterly for TDRF, TGMA, and Film Texas Fund, Beacon State Fund and State Agency Council and any other component unit as assigned.

Analyzes complex financial information. Analyzes status of fund reports on state and federal funds

Must demonstrate positive interaction with independent audit firms and with other accounting personnel.

Analyzes proposed and enacted legislation to determine the impact on current operations and procedures.

Interacts with agency staff, professional accountants, and financial officials on accounting and fiscal-related matters.

Responsible for monthly reconciliation of revenue, expense for all funds. Determines necessary corrections and ensures that corrections are completed.

Prepares and enters journal entries for various accounting transactions including journal vouchers, expenditure transfer vouchers, budget adjustments, and accounts receivable into the internal accounting system (MIP) and Uniform Statewide Accounting System (USAS).

Acts as State Property Accounting (SPA) agency accountant. Enters data into the State Property Accounting (SPA) system to record property by agency tracking number, description and general location. Performs a monthly reconciliation of property records between USAS and internal records maintained by the property manager by capitalized and controlled categories. Performs all year end reconciliations and entries related to SPA

Maintain regular attendance and may work extended hours as needed.

Performs other related work as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major course work in accounting plus eight (8) or more years of progressively responsible accounting with at least four years’ experience in state agency financial operations (including USAS). Prefer experience with nonprofit accounting. Experience working with both Financial Accounting Standards Board and Governmental Accounting Standards Board principles and guidelines preferred. Excellent communications skills should be demonstrated. Requires the ability to work independently under deadline pressure. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret complex financial statements and documents required. Must be able to respond effectively to the most sensitive inquiries or complaints. Must have technical skills, analytical ability, good judgment, and strong operational focus. Must be a decisive individual who possesses a “big picture” perspective.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIREMENTS

Extensive knowledge of applicable governmental laws, rules, and regulations.

Extensive knowledge of accounting principles, guidelines, procedures, and terminology, including Financial Accounting Standards Board and Governmental Accounting Standards Board principles and guidelines.

Thorough knowledge governmental fund types and reporting for each type of fund

Knowledge of the Uniform Statewide Accounting System (USAS).

Knowledge of MIP software or other accounting transactional database systems.

Knowledge of State of Texas travel rules and guidelines.

Knowledge of nonprofit accounting preferred

Experience in performing reconciliations between systems and/or programs

Skill to effectively communicate and to make public presentations.

Skill in the use of personal computers.

Skill in the use of various software applications, with emphasis on proficiency in excel.

Skill in the use of office equipment, including the use of a calculator.

Ability to analyze and present financial information to non-financial audiences, including boards of directors.

Ability to work effectively with outside auditors, serving as point-of-contact for the Office.

Ability to identify problems, to evaluate alternatives, and to implement effective solutions.

Ability to read, to analyze, and to interpret complex financial statements and documents.

Ability to work independently under deadline pressure.

Ability to perform mathematical computations with accuracy.

Ability to maintain effective working relationships within and outside the agency.

Ability to communicate effectively.

Punctual, reliable, and consistent work attendance is required

Registration, Certification or Licensure

Valid Texas Driver’s License.

CPA Preferred.

Physical Requirements and/or Working Conditions

This classification functions in a standard office environment. Ability to move up to 35 lbs. Business hours of operation are M-F, 8-5. Will need to move about the office to access file cabinets, office machinery, etc. Must be able to communicate and exchange accurate information via phone, computer and in person. Must be able to work hours during a legislative session that include holidays and as needed.