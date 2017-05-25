First Lady Cecilia Abbott Visits And Tours Two Local Nonprofits While In San Angelo

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited San Angelo, where she stopped by two local nonprofits, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Tom Green County, Inc., and West Texas RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program), which is housed at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

“It is so good to be in San Angelo and visit these organizations that are helping to make a difference in their community,” Mrs. Abbott said. “At both visits, I heard from community leaders, volunteers and area residents about ways they are positively impacting San Angelo and the entire Concho Valley region. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Tom Green County has so many worthwhile programs that are helping to ensure that children who suffer from abuse and neglect are receiving the care they need, while also providing important family enrichment and mentoring programs. West Texas RSVP is truly making a difference in the Concho Valley by matching their army of experienced volunteers with local nonprofits, providing a meaningful and impactful experience for not only the nonprofits, but the clients they serve as well as the RSVP volunteers.”