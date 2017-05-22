Governor Abbott Statement On Terror Attack In The U.K.

Governor Abbott today issued the following statement after an explosion occurred at a concert in the U.K. resulting in multiple fatalities:

"I am truly saddened by the horrific events occurring in Manchester tonight," said Governor Abbott. "As the U.K. remains on high alert, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for all those affected. An attack on one democracy is an attack on us all, and we must remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate terrorists. The state of Texas offers our full support for the victims and families impacted by this tragedy."