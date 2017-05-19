Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of San Antonio Firefighter

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following confirmation that a fire in San Antonio has resulted in the death of firefighter Scott Deem and left two other firefighters seriously injured.

“Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Deem family during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Governor Abbott. “Those who put their lives on the line to serve others deserve our deepest respect, and we can never say thank you enough. In the days to come, we ask that all Texans join us in sending their well wishes to those injured in this incident for a full and speedy recovery, and in keeping everyone affected by this fire in their thoughts and prayers.”