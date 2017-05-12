Governor Abbott Speaks With Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly

Governor Greg Abbott today held a call with United States Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly. A readout of the call can be found below.

Governor Abbott started the call by congratulating Secretary Kelly on the recently concluded nationwide operation that targeted gang members and associates involved in transnational criminal activity, resulting in more than 1,300 arrests. Secretary Kelly and Governor Abbott discussed the significant efforts of law enforcement in Texas and across the United States and the work they do to keep our communities safe. The call concluded with Secretary Kelly and the Governor talking about ongoing efforts to secure our border, including the decline in the number of illegal crossings at the border.