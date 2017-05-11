Governor Abbott Requests Disaster Assistance For Van Zandt County From The Small Business Administration

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) to declare Van Zandt County a disaster area following the deadly storms that swept through North Texas on the weekend of April 28th and devastated the area. The Governor is asking the SBA to make long-term, low-interest-rate physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans available to citizens and businesses affected by the catastrophe so that they may begin to rebuild their communities and pick up the pieces of their lives. If granted, these loans will be made available to affected citizens who qualify in Van Zandt and contiguous counties.

"As the people of Van Zandt County and surrounding areas begin rebuilding their lives following the recent deadly tornadoes, these disaster loans will go a long way in aiding in that effort," said Governor Abbott. "I'm asking the Small Business Administration to move quickly in granting my request and thank them for their continued support."

View Governor Abbott's letter to the SBA.