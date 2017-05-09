Chief Executive Magazine Names Texas Best State For Business For 13th Straight Year

In an annual survey of hundreds of CEOs from across the United States conducted by Chief Executive, Texas has again been named the “Best State For Business” for 2017. This is the 13th year in row that Texas has been ranked number one, with the rankings highlighting Texas as an exporting powerhouse, shipping over $232 billion in goods in 2016. The rankings also note that Texas is home to the second largest state airport system in the country, as well as 11 deep-water ports and 10,425 miles of freight rail, more than any state.

“For the 13th straight year, Texas proudly assumes the mantle of being recognized as the best state for business by America’s CEOs,” said Governor Abbott. “Companies in Texas, around the country, and across the world are relocating and expanding in the Lone Star State at a rapid clip due to our business-friendly policies.

View the full rankings.