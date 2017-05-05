Governor Abbott Hosts Zika Prevention Roundtable In Brownsville, TX
Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt today hosted a Zika prevention roundtable with community leaders and health officials from Cameron and Hidalgo Counties. During the discussion, the Governor discussed collaboration with federal and local partners to ensure the most effective response to travel-related & local Zika transmission in Texas. The roundtable follows a letter sent by Governor Abbott and Dr. John Hellerstedt yesterday to county judges and mayors across Texas regarding Zika prevention.
"As we prepare to enter the height of mosquito season in Texas, we are doing everything we can to help prepare the state to combat the Zika virus," said Governor Abbott. "Because the Zika virus has the potential to have a serious impact on Texans and their families, it’s important for state and local officials to start engaging in prevention efforts immediately. That is why I and Dr. Hellerstedt are calling on our local partners to take action to ensure the most effective response to all travel-related & local transmission of Zika in Texas."
Participants at today’s roundtable included:
John Hellerstedt, MD, Commissioner, DSHS
Eddie Trevino, Jr, County Judge, Cameron County
David A. Garcia, County Administrator, Cameron County
Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator, Cameron County
Dr. James W. Castillo II, Health Authority, Cameron County
Tom Hushen, Emergency Management Coordinator, Cameron County
Dr. Guy Bailey, President, UTRGV
Dr. Christopher Vitek, Associate Professor of Medical Entomology, UTRGV
Dr. John Thomas, Assistant Professor of Virology, UTRGV
Michael Lopez, Assistant City Manager, City of Brownsville
Arturo Rodriguez, Health Director, City of Brownsville
Chris Boswell, Mayor, City of Harlingen
Daniel Serna, City Manager, City of Harlingen
Josue Ramirez, Health Director, City of Harlingen
Celeste Sanchez, Mayor, San Benito
Antonio Gonzales, Mayor Pro-Tem, San Benito
Esteban Rodriguez, Commissioner, City of Benito
Michael Galvan, Police Chief, San Benito
Gustavo Olivares, Mayor, City of Rio Hondo
Victor Baldovinos, Health Director, South Padre Island
Eduardo Olivarez, Chief Executive Officer, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services
Dr. Esperanza Zendejas, Superintendent, Brownsville ISD
Dr. Art Cavazos, Superintendent Harlingen CISD
Gonzalo Salazar, Superintendent, Los Frenos ISD
Dr. Lisa Garcia, Superintendent, Port Isabel CISD
For additional information on actions Texas is taking against the Zika virus as well as materials, guidance and prevention tips please visit www.TexasZika.org.