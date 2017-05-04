Governor Abbott Attends National Day Of Prayer Observance In Brownsville, TX

Governor Greg Abbott today attended the National Day of Prayer observance at Sam’s Memorial Stadium in Brownsville, Texas. During the ceremony, the Governor joined faith leaders from across the Rio Grande Valley where he delivered remarks and led attendees in prayer. Governor Abbott spoke about the importance of faith and prayer in his own life, and called on Texans to turn to prayer in difficult times.



"I have seen first hand that Texans can make the impossible happen simply because of our faith," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage people across this great state to bring faith into your lives, to climb or move any mountain in your way. I also ask that you bring faith into the lives of others because a faithful Texan's work is never done, and together we still have mountains yet to move."



The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to join together in prayer.