Governor Abbott Participates In Conference Call On Zika Virus

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a conference call on Zika virus response and prevention efforts in Texas and across the United States. The call was hosted by the White House and featured Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Acting CDC Director Anne Schucat, and Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institute of Health.

"With the height of mosquito season around the corner, Texas will continue to take action to promote awareness and prevention measures of Zika virus," said Governor Abbott. "The state of Texas has already been at the forefront of developing and implementing the strongest possible Zika response plan, and we will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure communities have the knowledge and tools they need to combat the Zika virus."

Governor Abbott and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt will host a roundtable to discuss Texas’ Zika response plan with local leaders and health officials on Friday, May 5th, in Brownsville, TX. Further details on the roundtable will be forthcoming.