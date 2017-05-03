Governor Abbott Announces Ryder Expansion In Fort Worth

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. will be expanding its facilities in Fort Worth to support its supply management, logistics, and transportation management operations. Ryder is a Fortune 500 transportation and supply chain management company that services more than 50,000 manufacturers and retailers nationwide. This expansion in Fort Worth will create more than 200 jobs and more than $5.2 million in capital investment. A TEF grant offer of $1,050,000 has been extended to Ryder.

“Texas continues to expand its presence on the global economic stage thanks to the growth of businesses like Ryder right here in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “As we enter a 21st century economy, it is of paramount importance that Texas increases its competitive advantage by working with innovative companies, and Ryder’s expansion is the perfect example. As Governor, I look forward to further investing in Texas’ workforce and creating an even more business-friendly environment in our state, so thriving companies will continue to choose the Lone Star State for their facility expansions .”

“We are very excited to have made the decision to expand our operations in Fort Worth, Texas," Ryder Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Management Dave Belter said. "We are fortunate to have a facility that supports our current staff, and also allows for easy expansion. Our employees are our most important resource and we have had great success hiring the talent we need from a diverse and well educated labor force. The support we have received from the City of Ft. Worth, the Ft. Worth Chamber of Commerce and the State of Texas has been outstanding. We look forward to a long standing and growing presence in Fort Worth."

"The logistics industry is an important sector in what makes Fort Worth a smart place to do business," Fort Worth Economic Development Director Robert Sturns said. "Logistics provider Ryder System has been located in Fort Worth for over 15 years, and we are pleased to partner with the State to retain 347 employees with competitive wages, and also, to help Ryder System create 200 additional new jobs in Fort Worth over the next