Governor Abbott Declares State Of Disaster For Three Texas Counties Following Severe Weather

Governor Greg Abbott today declared a State of Disaster in three Texas Counties following severe weather and deadly tornadoes that struck Texas over the weekend. In response to the significant damage the Governor has issued a Disaster Declaration for the following Texas Counties: Henderson, Van Zandt, and Rains.

"The recent severe weather across our state has had a devastating impact on the people of East Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Texans by their very nature are resilient, and I am confident we will remain steadfast in our response to this disaster. I ask that everyone keep those impacted in your prayers as we come together to rebuild in the aftermath of these storms."

The Governor yesterday visited Canton where he surveyed the damage and received updates from local officials. In addition to declaring a state of disaster, Governor Abbott also activated the Texas Emergency Management Council, including Texas Task Forces 1 & 2, to assist local officials in response to the devastation.

View a PDF of the full declaration.