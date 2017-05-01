Governor Abbott Honors Texas Peace Officers At Memorial Ceremony

Governor Greg Abbott today honored Texas peace officers who have been killed in the line of duty at a memorial ceremony at the Texas Capitol. The Governor reminded all Texans of the debt of gratitude we owe to our peace officers for their service and dedication, and offered his deepest condolences to the families of every lost officer.

"The brave men and women in uniform who protect and serve this great state, and the families who stand by their side, deserve our deepest respect," said Governor Abbott. "In gratitude of these selfless servants, we celebrate their dedication and commitment to protecting the people of Texas, and it is in great sorrow that we mourn every officer lost. I ask all Texans to join me in prayer for the families of the fallen, that they may find new strength each and every day."