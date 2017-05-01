Governor Abbott Attends Texas National Day Of Prayer Breakfast

Governor Greg Abbott today attended the Texas National Day of Prayer Breakfast in Austin where he delivered remarks and joined in prayer with Texans from across the state. During the breakfast the Governor spoke about the importance of faith and the power of prayer, as well as his own relationship with God.

"As Texans we never shy away from a challenge, and whatever your challenge may be the best way to overcome it is through your connection with God," said Governor Abbott. "I pray all Texans are strong and courageous in their faith and never be afraid or discouraged, as faith will not fail you.”