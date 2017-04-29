Governor Abbott Honors Texas Educators At Governor’s Mansion

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a reception at the Governor's Mansion honoring educators from across Texas. In his remarks, the Governor thanked and praised the more than 100 attendees for their hard work and commitment to making a difference in the lives of young Texas students.

"I thank all of our talented educators from across the state for striving to make a difference in the lives of their students," said Governor Abbott. "Texas schools are filled with some of the best educators in America who are called to their profession in guiding the future leaders of this great state, and the entire country. As Governor it is my goal to make Texas schools the best in America, and I will continue to work hard alongside our educators to achieve that goal."

Educators in attendance represented a variety of Texas school districts, including those is Austin, Brady, Dallas, Sugarland, Alton, San Antonio, Van Ormy, Webster, Joshua, Plano, Cedar Hill, Conroe, Houston, Laredo, El Paso, Boerne, and Alvin. Attendees included two Elementary Teacher of the Year Award winners, a Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award winner, and 18 Milken Award winners.

Texas School Facts: