Governor Abbott Statement On The Passing Of Ray Perry

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the passing of Secretary Rick Perry’s father, Ray Perry:

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Secretary Perry and his family during this difficult time. Ray Perry was a true Texan in every sense of the word, and he embodied the values of faith, family and freedom that we in the Lone Star State hold dear. We ask that all Texans join us in offering their prayers for the Secretary’s family as they mourn the loss of a great man.”