Governor Abbott Rallies For Texas Charter Schools

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at a rally for the Texas Charter School Association (TCSA) at the Texas Capitol. During the rally, the Governor expressed his support for the work the TCSA is doing, and discussed the importance of charter schools in providing every Texas child with the opportunity to attend the school of their choice.

“Every child in Texas must have the opportunity to attend the school that’s right for them regardless of their zip code,” said Governor Abbott. “As Governor I will work to provide our children with the best education possible by expanding and improving charter schools in Texas. Access to a quality education is not a political issue, and Texans must come together to make sure no child is deprived of a quality education”

Since 2008, TCSA has worked to accelerate student achievement in Texas by strengthening and supporting a diverse set of effective, public charter schools.