Governor Abbott Hosts Reception Honoring Leading Texas Companies With Officials From The Nasdaq Stock Market

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a reception at the Governor's Mansion recognizing industry-leading companies and business executives from the State of Texas. Also attending the event were officials from The Nasdaq Stock Market including Global Head of Listings, Nelson Griggs. At the reception, the Governor discussed what makes Texas the best state in which to do business

“Successful companies, like the ones represented here tonight, are a perfect example of what makes Texas the best state for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Our proven model of low taxes and reasonable regulations not only allows business to grow and thrive, but it is also is what why companies continue to flock to the Lone Star State. Texas will continue to expand our business-friendly policies to create even more jobs and further strengthen our already robust economy.”

“Texas has an incredible story to tell about entrepreneurship and innovation and we are fortunate enough to have longstanding partnerships with many organizations across the state,” said Nelson Griggs, Global Head of Listings, Nasdaq. “Since 2006, Nasdaq has had boots on the ground with close to 40 employees who are all committed to helping companies both private and public continue to grow. About $250B in combined market cap on the Nasdaq is made up by Texas based companies and we look forward to expanding our relationship with businesses across the state.”Aus