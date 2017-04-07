Governor Abbott Attends Ribbon Cutting For New Kubota Tractor Corporation North American Headquarters

Governor Greg Abbott attended and delivered remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Kubota Tractor Corporation North American headquarters. The headquarters is relocating from Torrance, California to Grapevine, Texas. The new facility is expected to create more than 340 new jobs and generate $51 million in capital investment.

“Kubota is the model business partner,” said Governor Abbott. “The new headquarters not only stands as a symbol for their hard work up to this moment, but also for the solid foundation for which they’re able to continue building for a prosperous future here in Texas. We are proud that job-creating industry leaders like Kubota are calling Texas home, and thank them for their confidence in the Lone Star State.”

Kubota Tractor Corporation is the latest business to relocate from California to Texas, and Kubota previously announced the move would better position the company for long-term sustainable growth. Kubota has been one of the largest tractor producers in the United States since 1969.