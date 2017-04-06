Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening Of New McKesson Corporation Facility

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the grand opening of the new McKesson Corporation campus in Irving, Texas. The new McKesson campus will create nearly 1,000 new jobs and $157 million in capital investment. McKesson is the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the United States and the company currently sits at number five on the Fortune 500 list.

In addition to the grand opening, McKesson announced that it will be donating $25,000 to the Ark House, a volunteer-led non-profit that provides low-cost temporary housing for visitors from out of town who need, or whose loved ones need, extended medical treatment at Dallas-area hospitals.

“McKesson’s history of success in Texas has not only made today’s announcement possible, but has contributed to economic growth and job creation in communities across the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “The vital role that McKesson plays in the cities they call home doesn’t end with the opportunities they bring to Texas, but is also seen in their commitment to give back to those communities, and the Ark House donation is an example of that commitment. I am proud of the work McKesson is doing and make a commitment of my own to continue to ensure Texas remains the best state in which to do business.”

“McKesson is excited to expand our presence in the State of Texas with the opening of this new, modern facility in the Dallas areas,” said McKesson CEO John Hammergren. “This new campus in Las Colinas gives our company room to grow as we deliver on our mission of better health.”