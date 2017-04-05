Governor Abbott Welcomes Boeing’s New Global Services Headquarters To Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today welcomed the new Boeing Global Services (BGS) headquarters to Texas. Boeing already employs more than 4,000 employees in the state and has major sites in Houston, San Antonio and the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The BGS site will be located in Legacy West in the Plano area and will house BGS leadership as well as support staff and will serve as the central hub for 20,000 employees around the world.

“Texas continues to be a global powerhouse in business expansion and relocation because of our economic policies that encourage industry leaders, like Boeing, to expand their operations here,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “As Governor, I will continue to promote a low-tax and reasonable regulatory environment that removes barriers to entry and provides certainty for businesses. I am proud to welcome Boeing’s new Global Services unit to Texas and look forward to working with them further to continue their expansion in the Lone Star State.”