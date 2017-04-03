Governor Abbott Hosts Reception Honoring Leading Texas Companies With Officials From New York Stock Exchange

Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a reception at the Governor's Mansion honoring leading companies and CEOs from the state of Texas. Also in attendance at the event were officials from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), including President Tom Farley. Texas is home to 270 companies currently on the NYSE, the most of any other state in the country.

“Tonight’s representation of Texas companies on the New York Stock Exchange is a testament to the diversification and strength of our state’s economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is home to the second-highest number of Fortune 500 companies of the 50 states, and I remain committed to claiming the top spot in the near future. As Governor, I will continue to pursue policies that entice business to expand and relocate to Texas to create more jobs for Texans."

Companies represented at the reception included:

American Campus Communities, Inc.

At Home Group Inc.

Vistra Energy Corp.

Archrock, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc.

Energy Services LP

CDionne, Inc.

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc.

USAA

TAS Energy Inc.

ENGlobal

Vess Oil Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Southwest Bank

Citizens, Inc.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, Sunnova Energy Yield

BP Capital Fund Advisors

LegacyTexas Financial Group

SailPoint Technologies

Venado Oil & Gas, LLC

Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc.

GENBAND, Inc.

ProPetro Services, Inc.

Denham Capital

Raisa Energy, LLC

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Exterran

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

Curtana Pharmaceuticals

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc.

Hard Money Lending

Natural Gas Services

Group, Inc.

Forestar Group Inc.

Halcón Resources Corporation

Enbridge Inc.