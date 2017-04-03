Governor Abbott Hosts Reception Honoring Leading Texas Companies With Officials From New York Stock Exchange
Governor Greg Abbott today hosted a reception at the Governor's Mansion honoring leading companies and CEOs from the state of Texas. Also in attendance at the event were officials from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), including President Tom Farley. Texas is home to 270 companies currently on the NYSE, the most of any other state in the country.
“Tonight’s representation of Texas companies on the New York Stock Exchange is a testament to the diversification and strength of our state’s economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is home to the second-highest number of Fortune 500 companies of the 50 states, and I remain committed to claiming the top spot in the near future. As Governor, I will continue to pursue policies that entice business to expand and relocate to Texas to create more jobs for Texans."
Companies represented at the reception included:
American Campus Communities, Inc.
At Home Group Inc.
Vistra Energy Corp.
Archrock, Inc.
Parsley Energy, Inc.
Energy Services LP
CDionne, Inc.
Mirna Therapeutics, Inc.
USAA
TAS Energy Inc.
ENGlobal
Vess Oil Corporation
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Southwest Bank
Citizens, Inc.
Quanex Building Products Corporation, Sunnova Energy Yield
BP Capital Fund Advisors
LegacyTexas Financial Group
SailPoint Technologies
Venado Oil & Gas, LLC
Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc.
GENBAND, Inc.
ProPetro Services, Inc.
Denham Capital
Raisa Energy, LLC
CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Exterran
Buckeye Partners, L.P.
Curtana Pharmaceuticals
Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc.
Hard Money Lending
Natural Gas Services
Group, Inc.
Forestar Group Inc.
Halcón Resources Corporation
Enbridge Inc.