First Lady Encourages Texans To Help Find "A Place To Stay" For Texas Children In Foster Care

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today attended and addressed concertgoers at the A Place to Stay Concert, featuring music from the newly released album The Foster EP by Texas singer/songwriters Radney Foster and Kyle Hutton. The Foster EP is a collection of songs narrating some of the experiences of children in the Texas foster care system. Through the album and today’s concert, the First Lady, Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman, Foster, Hutton and others hope to inspire and educate Texans about the ways they can become involved in helping and supporting these children and families.

“As Texans, we really are one family, and we are called to care for each other,” the First Lady said. “Finding safe and loving homes for all of our boys and girls living in foster care, and supporting our foster and adoptive parents, is a bigger job than state government can do alone. It requires a Network of Nurture – a legion of Texans to make sure these children and families are getting the resources and support they need. I want to thank Kyle and Radney for all that they are doing for the children of Texas.”

Also on hand at the concert were representatives from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, child placement agencies, and nonprofits that support children in the Texas foster care system and foster and adoptive families. The organizations provided information to interested concertgoers about the ways they can become a foster or adoptive parent or provide support in other ways to the thousands of Texas children waiting for a foster or adoptive home.

For more information on The Foster EP or to learn about how you could become involved, and to see future concert dates, visit http://thefosterep.com/ .