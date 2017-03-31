Governor Abbott Announces Staff Changes

Governor Greg Abbott today announced David Whitley as the new Deputy Chief of Staff for the Governor’s office, replacing Robert Allen, who has been selected as the next President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Whitley currently serves as the Governor’s Appointments Director. Gaby Fuentes, who is currently the Deputy Appointments Director, has been named acting Appointments Director.

“Robert has been an invaluable member of my team, and after 14 years of exemplary service in my office and to the State of Texas, I want to thank him for his boundless dedication,” said Governor Abbott. “In Robert’s new role, we will continue to work together to promote Texas’ economic climate to attract businesses across the country and abroad, ensuring the Lone Star State remains the top state in which to do business. Moving forward, I’m confident that David and Gaby will continue to play a critical and valued role in their new positions while also ensuring a seamless transition."

The staff changes will be effective April 1, 2017.

David Whitley previously served as the Appointments Director for Governor Greg Abbott. Prior to that, he served as deputy appointments director. He began working for then-Attorney General Abbott in 2004, serving in various roles including Assistant Deputy Attorney General. During law school, he worked in the Texas Senate. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and volunteers in the UT Law Mentorship Program. A native of Alice, Texas, he received his finance and law degrees from The University of Texas at Austin.

Gaby Fuentes previously served as Deputy Appointments Director for Governor Greg Abbott. She has been a part of the Governor’s Appointments Office since 2001. She began her state career at the Texas Historical Commission. Gaby has served on the Texas Children’s Commission as a gubernatorial appointee and on the Commissioner of Education’s Accountability Policy Advisory Committee. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish with a minor in journalism from The University of Texas and completed the Governor’s Executive Development Program at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.