Governor Abbott Attends Ceremony For Charles Schwab Campus

New Campus is Creating Hundreds of Jobs for Texans

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the new Charles Schwab North Austin Campus. During his visit the Governor took part in a topping out ceremony where the last beam of the new 500,000 square foot facility was signed and put into place. The new campus has already generated 600 new jobs, and is expected to create over 200 more.

“Charles Schwab has consistently been named as one of the best companies to work for and I am excited they are expanding their operations in the best state for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Today’s event demonstrates that Texas’ high-quality workforce and welcoming business climate are working to strengthen and diversify our local economies. We may be topping off this structure today, but momentum is still being built, and I look forward to the opening of additional campus’ in the Lone Star State.”

"We're honored that Governor Abbott could join us at the celebration of our new campus this morning. We're grateful for the warm welcome and support for our growth in Texas, as we seek to make investing more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans. Our plans call for expanding our presence and employment in Texas as more and more investors and those who serve them seek out Schwab's services for their wealth management and banking needs," said Walt Bettinger, President and CEO of Charles Schwab.