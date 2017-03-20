First Lady Cecilia Abbott Visits With Amarillo First Responders After Panhandle Wildfires

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited Amarillo Fire Department Central Fire Station today and brought lunch from local restaurant Dyer’s BBQ. She met with local officials, first responders and other organizations that responded to the recent Panhandle wildfires and thanked them for their service to the state and their fellow Texans.

“Greg and I want to thank the first responders who worked tirelessly on the front lines of the dangerous Panhandle wildfires over the last few weeks,” the First Lady said. “While today’s lunch is a way for me to show support and gratitude for these first responders and the courage and heroism they have demonstrated, every single day of the year I give thanks for all Texas first responders and law enforcement and the work they do to keep Texans safe. As the Panhandle continues to recover from the devastating impact of the wildfires, Greg and I ask that all Texans continue to keep the Panhandle community in their thoughts and prayers.”