Governor Abbott Meets With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Discuss Texas-Canada Relations

Governor Greg Abbott today met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Houston to discuss energy, trade relations and commercial ties between Texas and Canada. Prime Minister Trudeau met with the Governor while in Texas attending the CERAWeek Conference. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed common goals on energy, trade and education. Additionally, Governor Abbott and Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about the growing importance of entrepreneurship and technology. The meeting concluded with shared optimism of further strengthening this important partnership.

“Today’s meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau was very productive, and I was honored to have him here in the Lone Star State. As Texas’ second largest export destination, Canada is a strong trading partner with Texas, especially in the energy sector. I look forward to continue working with Prime Minister Trudeau to expand Texas' already robust relationship with Canada.”