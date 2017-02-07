Governor Abbott Statement On Senate Passage Of Ethics Reform Package

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement after the Texas Senate passed an ethics reform package (SB 14), one of Governor Abbott’s emergency legislative priorities:

“The faith that people have in their democracy is linked to the trust they have in their elected officials. Representatives in Austin must be voting with their constituents’ interests in mind – not their own – and I am confident that this session will lead to increased accountability and meaningful reforms that are desperately needed in Texas. I want to thank Senator Van Taylor who is once again leading the charge in shepherding this bill through the Senate, and I look forward to its passage in the House.”