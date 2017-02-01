First Lady Cecilia Abbott To Chair 34th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the 34th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards, today announced that nominations are open. The Governor’s Volunteer Awards, administered by the OneStar Foundation, honor the contributions of individuals, groups and organizations in Texas that have made a positive impact in their communities or across Texas through service and volunteering. Through her Texanthropy Initiative, Mrs. Abbott is promoting volunteerism and service to others as her primary focus as First Lady of Texas.

“I am honored to once again chair the Governor’s Volunteer Awards and help celebrate my fellow Texans who have answered the call to service,” the First Lady said. “Texans are generous by nature, and I am looking forward to this opportunity to applaud those who have committed their time, talent or treasure to help create a brighter future for their fellow Texans.”

The eight award categories are:

• Governor’s Lone Star Achievement Award

• ​First Lady’s Rising Star Award

• Partners in Education Award

• Service to Veterans Award

• Higher Education Community Impact Award

• Corporate Community Impact Award

• Community Leadership Award

• National Service “Make a Difference” Award