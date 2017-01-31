Governor Abbott Statement On Neil Gorsuch Nomination To The Supreme Court

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court by President Trump:

"I applaud President Trump's unwavering commitment to appoint a Supreme Court Justice in the mold of the great Antonin Scalia. Judge Gorsuch's record to date demonstrates him to be an originalist who will uphold the Rule of Law and help restore the balance of power between the states and the federal government as the Founders intended. In the days ahead and the years to come, I pray that God blesses Judge Gorsuch with wisdom and resolve as he faces the confirmation process and assumes a place on the Supreme Court."