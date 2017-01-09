Governor Abbott Statement On Biennial Revenue Estimate

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Biennial Revenue Estimate:

“Texans expect their government to live within its means, and I fully expect to sign a budget that does just that. As fiscal conservatives, we must treat our state budget the way families do – by funding our priorities, while constraining the size and growth of government. I will work with the Legislature this session to craft a budget that funds our most vital services without growing faster than the growth of population and inflation.”