Governor Greg Abbott Recognizes Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Greg Abbott today expressed his gratitude to those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe and asked that all Texans join him in showing their appreciation for our peace officers. In a taped message, Governor Abbott said, "At a time when law enforcement officers are increasingly coming under attack, I hope my fellow Texans will join me in showing gratitude to the men and women of law enforcement. As Governor I will continue to do everything I can to make sure that we keep our law enforcement officers well equipped and safe, because I want them to know that Texas has their back.”

In addition to the video, the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue this evening to show gratitude for the men and women who carry a badge and wear the uniform to protect our communities.

