Office Of The Governor Announces Innovative Academies Grant Awardees

The Office of the Governor today announced the grant awardees for the Texas Industry Cluster Innovative Academies initiative launched in September 2016. The competitive grant awards will be used to establish Innovative Academies at Texas high schools to provide educational opportunities for students that lead to direct employment in high-demand occupations, including Advanced Technologies and Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Biotechnology and Life Sciences, Energy, Information and Computer Technology and Petroleum Refining and Chemical Products. A total of $7.1 million in grant funding has been awarded by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to 19 Texas high schools.

“Providing tools for future generations to succeed in the workplace is essential in building a brighter future for the State of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “By uniting employers, educators and local leaders in this initiative, Texas students will have even more opportunities to gain the skills they need to excel in the economy of tomorrow. I am confident these Innovative Academies will serve as exemplary models for workforce development across industries and educational institutions throughout the Lone Star State.”

The following Texas high schools were awarded grants through the initiative: