Governor Abbott Visits Personnel And Families Of Operation Secure Texas In Weslaco

Governor Greg Abbott today visited Operation Secure Texas personnel and their families for a Christmas luncheon at the Texas National Guard Armory in Weslaco. Operation Secure Texas is led by the Texas Department of Public Safety and includes members of the Texas National Guard, in addition to being part of Governor Abbott’s ongoing effort to deter, detect and interdict cross-border smuggling and other criminal activity and secure Texas’ border with Mexico.

“As the people of Texas and across America enjoy the Christmas holiday, they do so under the blanket of freedom the Texas National Guard helps to protect for this state and this nation every single day,” said Governor Abbott. “I would like to share my deep appreciation to the Texas National Guard, as well as the families who support them, for their ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of their fellow Texans.”