Governor Abbott Lays Wreaths At Texas State Cemetery On Wreaths Across America Day

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the inaugural wreath-laying ceremony for Wreaths Across America Day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Following the ceremony, Governor Abbott laid wreaths at the graves of three Medal of Honor recipients buried in the Texas State Cemetery – Brigadier General Robert Galer, Sergeant Jason Logan and Second Lieutenant George O'Brien.

“I am honored to be a part of the inaugural Wreaths Across America event at our state’s cemetery,” said Governor Abbott. “We’re called on today and every day to remember our fallen heroes. We must remember their names, we must remember their lives and we must remember their sacrifice, because we are each entrusted with their legacy of faith in this great nation. May we always remember our troops in harm’s way still today, and may we never forget the price they pay so that we can be free.”

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to honor fallen heroes across the nation, work with local veterans organizations and teach younger generations about the value of their freedoms secured by the sacrifices of the United States Armed Forces.