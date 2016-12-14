Governor Abbott Praises Selection Of Rick Perry For Secretary Of Energy

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the announcement that former Texas Governor Rick Perry has been selected as the next Secretary of Energy of the United States by President-elect Donald Trump:

“President-elect Trump continues to surround himself with individuals who share his commitment to overhauling the job-killing regulatory environment created by the Obama administration. Under Rick Perry’s leadership in Texas, the Lone Star State experienced unprecedented growth in the energy sector, which in turn created hundreds of thousands of jobs for Texans. Rick Perry was instrumental in creating a more favorable regulatory environment for the energy industry in Texas, and I have no doubt that he will bring that same expertise to his new post. The State of Texas looks forward to working with him to help advance America’s energy sector to create a more robust economy and greater opportunity for all Americans.”