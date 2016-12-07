Governor Abbott Applauds Appointment Of Scott Pruitt As EPA Administrator

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the announcement that Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been selected as the Administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency by President-elect Donald Trump:

“President-elect Trump’s selection of Scott Pruitt as Administrator of the EPA proves he is serious about creating jobs and rolling back the burdensome regulations implemented by the Obama administration. As Attorneys General, Scott and I sued the EPA on several occasions as it continually ignored the Constitution and sought to implement rules, fees and regulations without congressional oversight or approval. I look forward to working with Scott as he brings common-sense policies to a federal agency that has been one of the biggest job-killers in the Obama administration.”