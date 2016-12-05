Governor Abbott Attends Grand Opening Of Rees-Jones Center For Foster Care Excellence

Governor Greg Abbott today attended and delivered remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Rees-Jones Center for Foster Care Excellence in Dallas, Texas. The Center brings together foster care experts in pediatrics, behavioral health, research and child welfare to provide primary care for children from birth to 18 years of age who live with relatives, foster parents or in group homes. The purpose of the Center is to develop a new, best-practices approach to recovery care.

“The Rees-Jones Center provides the child-centric care that our families and communities need to meaningfully advance our foster care system,” said Governor Abbott. “In this room is the brain power, the prayer power, the character and the conviction we need to conquer the challenges our children face. When you combine the synergy of brilliant healers backed by passionate philanthropy, the support of innovative institutions and nurturing families, nothing can stop us.”

Following the grand opening ceremony, Governor Abbott toured the facility at the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas with medical professionals, administrators and state officials. The Rees-Jones Center is comprised of two foster care health clinics serving children throughout North Texas, an academic program to conduct research and train future healthcare professionals, and a community development program to train social workers and raise foster care practice standards.

